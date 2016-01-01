Dr. Rolla Jaber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolla Jaber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rolla Jaber, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Jaber works at
Locations
-
1
Renewal Dermatology Med Spa7512 GARDNER PARK DR, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 753-9860Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
-
2
Carol L. Piatt MD PC10560 Main St Ste 415, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 753-9860
-
3
Renewal dermatology /Prince William hospital8650 Sudley Rd Ste 310, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 753-9860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaber?
About Dr. Rolla Jaber, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1174724876
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaber works at
Dr. Jaber has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.