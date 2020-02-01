Dr. Rolfe Reitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolfe Reitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Rolfe Reitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
St. Mary's Neurology Clinic310 E Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 297-5166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was the most informative, caring doctor that we have ever seen. This is what Enid OK needs!
About Dr. Rolfe Reitz, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1851376602
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Dr. Reitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Reitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reitz.
