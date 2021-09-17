See All Dermatologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Rolfe Horsley, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rolfe Horsley, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    6040 S Fashion Blvd Ste 203, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 266-2353

  • Intermountain Medical Center

Actinic Keratosis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 17, 2021
    Dr Horsley is an amazing Dermotologist knowledgable and really really knows what he is doing . He was the dermotologist for both my parents and i would highly recommend Dr Horsely. If you are looking for a thorogh knowledgable experienced skin Dr that could save possibly your life . Then Dr Horsely is the dr you want thorough,knowledable Caring and Thoughtful My husband will now be his patient. We love Dr Horsley You are the best of the best Dr Horsley Sincerely Cheryl Gwen Millers daughter
    Cheryl — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Rolfe Horsley, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518949411
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rolfe Horsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horsley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horsley has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Horsley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

