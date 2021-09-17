Dr. Rolfe Horsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolfe Horsley, MD
Overview
Dr. Rolfe Horsley, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6040 S Fashion Blvd Ste 203, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 266-2353
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Horsley is an amazing Dermotologist knowledgable and really really knows what he is doing . He was the dermotologist for both my parents and i would highly recommend Dr Horsely. If you are looking for a thorogh knowledgable experienced skin Dr that could save possibly your life . Then Dr Horsely is the dr you want thorough,knowledable Caring and Thoughtful My husband will now be his patient. We love Dr Horsley You are the best of the best Dr Horsley Sincerely Cheryl Gwen Millers daughter
About Dr. Rolfe Horsley, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1518949411
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Dermatology
