Dr. Rolf Freter, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Rolf Freter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rolf Freter, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dana - Farber Cancer Institute, Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Freter works at
Brockton Office110 Liberty St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 894-0400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Dana - Farber Cancer Institute
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1457338576
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Freter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freter works at
Dr. Freter has seen patients for Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Liver Function Test, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Freter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.