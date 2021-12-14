Overview

Dr. Rolando Vega, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Vega works at Coastal Bend Womens Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.