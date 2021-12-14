Dr. Rolando Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando Vega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rolando Vega, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX.
Locations
Coastal Bend Womens Center7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 200, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 268-3124
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, cares about you & your babies health!
About Dr. Rolando Vega, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1134182488
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicie, University District Hospital
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
