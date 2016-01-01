Dr. Rolando Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando Torres, MD
Dr. Rolando Torres, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Piedmont McDuffie.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Emergency Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Darnall Army Comm Hosp
- Darnall Army Comm Hosp
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Piedmont McDuffie
