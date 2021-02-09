Dr. Rolando Saenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando Saenz, MD
Overview
Dr. Rolando Saenz, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Saenz works at
Locations
San Lucas Surgical Associates, PA215 E Quincy St Bsmt B100, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 941-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saenz is a top-notch surgeon who is very caring of his patients. His explanation of my condition and my options was clear and precise. I felt very comfortable putting myself in his hands, and had an excellent result from my surgery. I would highly recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Rolando Saenz, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1316962723
Education & Certifications
- University Ill Carle Hospital
- Chicago Med Sch
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
