Overview

Dr. Rolando Rolandelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Rolandelli works at Practice Associates Medical Group in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.