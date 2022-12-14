Dr. Rolando Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rolando Rodriguez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Endocrine & Diabetes Assoc1500 NW 10th Ave Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 391-1085
East Coast Medical Assoc Inc5210 Linton Blvd Ste 205, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-1606
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rolando Rodriguez is an experienced physician who has empathy with his patient.
About Dr. Rolando Rodriguez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp/Cornell/Meml Sloan-Kettering Cancer Ctr
- Ny Hosp/Cornell Med Ctr
- Ny Hosp/Cornell Med Ctr
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
