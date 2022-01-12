Dr. Rolando Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rolando Rivera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Advanced Urology Institute LLC1035 Piper Blvd Ste 101, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 465-4157
Gulfshore Urology - Bonita Springs28930 Trails Edge Blvd, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 333-3200
Gulfshore Urology - Downtown Naples955 10th Ave N # 200, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 333-3200
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Rivera has always been compassionate, knowledgeable and consistent in his decision’s for my health. He is simply the best in his field.
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Miami
- University of Florida
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- University of Puerto Rico
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
