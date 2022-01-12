Overview

Dr. Rolando Rivera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Rivera works at Advanced Urology Institute in Naples, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.