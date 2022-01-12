See All Urologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Rolando Rivera, MD

Urology
3.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rolando Rivera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Rivera works at Advanced Urology Institute in Naples, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urology Institute LLC
    1035 Piper Blvd Ste 101, Naples, FL 34110
  2. 2
    Gulfshore Urology - Bonita Springs
    28930 Trails Edge Blvd, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
  3. 3
    Gulfshore Urology - Downtown Naples
    955 10th Ave N # 200, Naples, FL 34102

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Dr. Rivera has always been compassionate, knowledgeable and consistent in his decision's for my health. He is simply the best in his field.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rolando Rivera, MD

    Urology
    Years of Experience
    27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1295786093
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Miami
    Internship
    University of Florida
    Medical Education
    UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    University of Puerto Rico
    Board Certifications
    Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
