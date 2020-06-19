Overview

Dr. Rolando Perez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Higher Institute Of Med Sciences Of Havana and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Perez works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.