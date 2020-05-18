See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Rolando Morales, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Rolando Morales, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Morales works at Aesthetic Center For Plstc Sgry in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aesthetic Center For Plstc Sgry
    12727 Kimberley Ln Ste 300, Houston, TX 77024 (713) 799-9999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Galleria Location
    4400 Post Oak Pkwy Ste 2260, Houston, TX 77027 (713) 799-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Gigantomastia
Large Breasts
Breast Cancer
Gigantomastia
Large Breasts

Breast Cancer
Gigantomastia
Large Breasts
Liposuction
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Skin Laxity
Wrinkles
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 18, 2020
    After having bariatric surgery, I lost 160 pounds. When you lose that much weight, you have lots of left over skin. Before I saw Dr. Morales, I had multiple surgeries to get rid of all of the extra skin on my arms, legs, stomach and breast. Dr. Morales did a second surgery on my legs and stomach. It turned out so much better my first surgery on these areas. Since I have been with more than one surgeon and have had multiple consultations, my reviews come from someone who has other doctors to compare him to. You can’t get a surgeon who is better. In addition to the outcomes I can visibly see on my legs and stomach, there are other things that make him the best. His price was about half of what the other surgeons would charge for the same procedures. He pays attention to every detail. He provided me with a beautiful bag with all the bandages and other things I would need after the surgery. He provided me with two after surgery body spanks. ...Not enough room to finish my review.
    Guiding Spirit — May 18, 2020
    About Dr. Rolando Morales, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    17 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1053458331
    Education & Certifications

    University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    University of Colorado At Denver
    Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rolando Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morales works at Aesthetic Center For Plstc Sgry in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Morales’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

