Overview

Dr. Rolando Molina, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Molina works at South Florida ENT in Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL, Homestead, FL and South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.