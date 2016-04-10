Overview

Dr. Rolando Melendez, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in South Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Melendez works at SOUTH QUEENS PEDIATRICS in South Ozone Park, NY with other offices in Corona, NY, Jackson Heights, NY, Bellerose, NY, Jamaica, NY, Brooklyn, NY and Hampton Bays, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.