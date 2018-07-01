Overview

Dr. Rolando Longoria, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.