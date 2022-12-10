Dr. Larice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rolando Larice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rolando Larice, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nordestana (UNNE).
Dr. Larice works at
Locations
-
1
Rolando Larice and Associates140 Chesterfield Commons Rd E, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Directions (314) 434-9181
-
2
Rolando Larice PC16216 Baxter Rd Ste 350, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 537-3399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larice?
Dr. Larice is an excellent physician, who pays attential to detail and knows the pharmacological intracacies which are necessary to treat not only basic psychiatric problems but also nuanced conditions. He operates well in today's corperatized and rushed medical landscape. You will be lucky and undoubtedly glad should you end up under his care.
About Dr. Rolando Larice, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1356324917
Education & Certifications
- AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL
- Universidad Nordestana (UNNE)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larice accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larice works at
Dr. Larice has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
160 patients have reviewed Dr. Larice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.