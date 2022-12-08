See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Algonquin, IL
Dr. Rolando Izquierdo, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
5 (355)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rolando Izquierdo, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.

Dr. Izquierdo works at OrthoIllinois in Algonquin, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoIllinois
    650 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-9491
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    OrthoIllinois - Elgin Office
    1550 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-9491
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • ECOH
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 355 ratings
    Patient Ratings (355)
    5 Star
    (348)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Long story short was referred to Dr. I for a second opinion due to pain after a shoulder replacement. Dr. I diagnosed the problem and corrected. He and his staff are terrific. They truly cared for my outcome. I would never go to anyone else.
    Mark Schmidt — Dec 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rolando Izquierdo, MD
    About Dr. Rolando Izquierdo, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1134138027
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia Presbyterian Hospital
    • University Hospital
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
