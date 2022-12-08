Overview

Dr. Rolando Izquierdo, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Izquierdo works at OrthoIllinois in Algonquin, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.