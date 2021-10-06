Overview

Dr. Rolando Gonzalez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ALMA-ATINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTION.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Gonzalez Abreu & Fernandez Mds in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.