Overview

Dr. Roland Dominguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.



Dr. Dominguez works at DR ROLAND DOMINGUEZ, MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.