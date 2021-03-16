Overview

Dr. Rolando Cabrera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Cabrera works at La Gloria Medical Clinic in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.