Overview

Dr. Rolando Acevedo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Acevedo works at ROLANDO ACEVEDO MD PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.