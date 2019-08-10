Overview

Dr. Roland Ugarte, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Ugarte works at Urology Associates Ltd. in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.