Dr. Roland Torres, MD
Overview
Dr. Roland Torres, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stanford, CA. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Torres works at
Locations
Stanford University School of Medicine300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 498-4560
Orlando Neurosurgery - Kissimmee720 W Oak St Ste 111, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery1605 W FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 975-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Neurosurgery - Lake Mary758 N Sun Dr Ste 112, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery - Winter Garden2000 Fowler Grove Blvd Fl 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 975-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough good things about this neurosurgeon. I had to have the chiari surgery and then a shunt put in 2-3 weeks later. Dr. Torres is very knowledgable about this condition and has an extensive medical background. He didn't put off my symptoms like every other doctor who says its just a headache go see a neurologist. He was very assuring and visited me often while in the hospital. I was a pretty needy patient, do not do well with pain and he was just amazing. I am doing so much better symptom wise after the surgery and can do so many other things I couldn't before, I highly recommend you see Dr. Torres!
About Dr. Roland Torres, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Columbia University College of Physicians/Surgeons
- Columbi University- Presbyterian Hospital
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.