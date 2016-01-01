Dr. Roland Ter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roland Ter, MD
Overview
Dr. Roland Ter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Ter works at
Locations
Oahu Gastroenterology Inc.405 N Kuakini St Ste 1108, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 548-6008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roland Ter, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1861580565
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Ter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ter has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ter.
