Dr. Roland Skinner III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roland Skinner III, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Cheraw, McLeod Health Dillon and McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Skinner III works at
Locations
-
1
Florence Family Health Care LLC800 E Cheves St Ste 380, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 665-4104
Hospital Affiliations
- Mcleod Health Cheraw
- McLeod Health Dillon
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Skinner! He is thorough and a great doctor.
About Dr. Roland Skinner III, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1104993807
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
