Dr. Roland Sabates, MD
Dr. Roland Sabates, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Research Medical Center.
Brookside Eye Care Center520 E 63rd St, Kansas City, MO 64110 Directions (816) 333-8600
- Research Medical Center
Have been a long time patient as havve several others in my family. Great doctor!
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417993676
- Eye Rsch Inst of Retina Found|Mass Eye and Ear Inf
- U Iowa Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
