Dr. Roland Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Tang Rodriguez Enriquez Kay in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Open and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.