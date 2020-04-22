Dr. Roland Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roland Reyes, MD
Overview
Dr. Roland Reyes, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Reyes works at
Locations
-
1
Superior Medical Care1997 Healthway Dr Ste 203, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 988-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
Dr.Reyes preformed a carpel tunnel surgery on my right hand. ,back in the early 90s. This was after 2 had failed by others. He did the best job possible,I have never had another problem with it. So,so highly recommended him. He is awesome!.
About Dr. Roland Reyes, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1427035427
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.