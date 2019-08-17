Dr. Roland Reinhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roland Reinhart, MD
Overview
Dr. Roland Reinhart, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 39800 Portola Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 341-2360
-
2
Roalnd Reinhart, M.D. APC1080 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste 103, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 341-2360
-
3
Roland Reinhart, M.D., APC39700 Bob Hope Dr Ste 202, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 341-2360
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reinhart Is a very caring doctor who listens carefully and explains in detail. The wait time at his office is longer than usual but he is worth the wait given the time he spent explaining details of my condition. He involve me in the decision-making about my treatment plan and did not force me to except a treatment plan I was not comfortable with. His office staff was very pleasant and helpful.
About Dr. Roland Reinhart, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730208059
Education & Certifications
- University for Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reinhart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinhart has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinhart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinhart.
