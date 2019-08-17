Overview

Dr. Roland Reinhart, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.