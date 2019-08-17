See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Palm Desert, CA
Pain Medicine
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Roland Reinhart, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    39800 Portola Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92260 (760) 341-2360
    Roalnd Reinhart, M.D. APC
    1080 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste 103, Palm Springs, CA 92262 (760) 341-2360
    Roland Reinhart, M.D., APC
    39700 Bob Hope Dr Ste 202, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 (760) 341-2360

  Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 17, 2019
    Dr. Reinhart Is a very caring doctor who listens carefully and explains in detail. The wait time at his office is longer than usual but he is worth the wait given the time he spent explaining details of my condition. He involve me in the decision-making about my treatment plan and did not force me to except a treatment plan I was not comfortable with. His office staff was very pleasant and helpful.
    Sarah in Palm Desert, CA — Aug 17, 2019
    About Dr. Roland Reinhart, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Residency: University for Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship: University Of California, Irvine
    Medical Education: University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roland Reinhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reinhart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reinhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reinhart has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinhart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

