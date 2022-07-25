Overview

Dr. Roland Nakata, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.



Dr. Nakata works at ROLAND NAKATA, MD in Lodi, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.