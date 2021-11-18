Dr. Roland Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roland Jones, MD
Dr. Roland Jones, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University of South Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Locations
Tallahassee Neurology Specialists1401 Oven Park Dr Fl 2, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 739-6686
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Excellent!!! Dr. Jones, Brett, and all staff were excellent, on time, and totally patient focused. My right knee had so much pain due to osteoarthritis that I could hardly get out of bed, take a shower, or walk, even while using my walker. Dr. Jones gave me a nerve block that reduced my pain in my knee from a 9.5 to a 2 or 3. Amazing. Thank you Dr. Jones and staff!!!
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University of South Florida
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.