Dr. Roland Goode, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roland Goode, MD is an Urology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center, Humboldt General Hospital, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Care Center North1500 E 2nd St Ste 300, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 322-7811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urology Nevada Ltd Drs Drew Freeman Garey-sage Goode Hald Kanellos5560 Kietzke Ln Bldg A, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 322-7811
Urology Nevada Care Ctr South699 Sierra Rose Dr Ste A, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 689-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Humboldt General Hospital
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The care provided by Dr. Goode was exceptional. He is thorough and takes his time to answer any and all questions.
About Dr. Roland Goode, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, French
- 1972765428
Education & Certifications
- New York University At Buffalo
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Brigham Young University
- Urology
Dr. Goode has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goode accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goode has seen patients for Urinary Hesitancy, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goode on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goode speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Goode. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goode.
