Dr. Roland Gerencer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roland Gerencer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ORAL HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Dr. Gerencer works at
Locations
-
1
Breatheamerica Albuquerque, Inc.4901 Lang Ave NE Ste 100, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 883-2574
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Having been a patient of Dr Gerencers for a number of years I highly recommend him for anyone requiring ENT care.
About Dr. Roland Gerencer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hungarian and Spanish
- 1144218892
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital and Rush University Medical Center
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- Grey Nuns Hosp-U Alberta
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ORAL HEALTH SCIENCES
- University of British Columbia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerencer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerencer works at
Dr. Gerencer has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerencer speaks Hungarian and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerencer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerencer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.