Dr. Roland Garza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. Garza works at Healthpoint Memorial Clinic in Bryan, TX with other offices in College Station, TX and Madisonville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.