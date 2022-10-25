See All General Surgeons in West Columbia, SC
Super Profile

Dr. Roland Trey Craft III, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (20)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Roland Trey Craft III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.

Dr. Craft III works at Lexington Surgery in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Carolina Obesity Surgery Center
    146 E Hospital Dr Ste 400, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 936-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Pyramid Life
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Roland Trey Craft III, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427176544
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • College of Charleston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roland Trey Craft III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craft III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Craft III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Craft III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Craft III works at Lexington Surgery in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Craft III’s profile.

    Dr. Craft III has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craft III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Craft III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craft III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craft III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craft III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.