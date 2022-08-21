Dr. Roland Chin-Lue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin-Lue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roland Chin-Lue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roland Chin-Lue, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Chin-Lue works at
Locations
-
1
Healthpoint Medical Group Inc4211 Van Dyke Rd Ste 200, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 264-6490
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chin-Lue?
Our GI ER doctor was Dr. Chin-Lue. He was very good in follow up visits with us as well as communicating with the other doctors involved. He took his time on every visit to explain his findings and our options. Thanks Dr. Chin Lue.
About Dr. Roland Chin-Lue, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1770746190
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin-Lue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin-Lue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin-Lue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin-Lue works at
Dr. Chin-Lue has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin-Lue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin-Lue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin-Lue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin-Lue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin-Lue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.