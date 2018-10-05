Overview

Dr. Roland Brandt, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Brandt works at Straith Hospital in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.