Dr. Roland Brandt, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roland Brandt, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.
Dr. Brandt works at
Straith Orthopedics, 23901 Lahser Rd, Southfield, MI 48033
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Straith Hospital For Special Surgery
So as scheduled, I had my left knee scope done this morning with Dr Brandt. Although I’m not going far, I CAN walk without crutches 4 hours after surgery. Truly remarkable! Full disclosure, I was on crutches for a few days with my 1st scope(other knee) with Dr Brandt a few years ago. 3rd Dr Brandt knee surgery, he is truly expert in his field. I’m happy to pay our Tier 2 insurance pricing to see him. Wouldn’t go anywhere else! I greatly appreciate all that you’ve done for me, THANK YOU DR BRANDT
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1740271162
- Garden City Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Iowa State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
