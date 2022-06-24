Dr. Roland Bourgeois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourgeois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roland Bourgeois, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roland Bourgeois, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metairie, LA.
They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Aortic Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2005 Veterans Memorial Blvd Fl 8, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 842-4168
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't have been more satisfied with my first appointment with Dr. Bourgeois and his assistant Donna. They both were definitely dedicated and concerned about my current condition. I walked out of the office with the reassurance and hope to find the answers that I have seek and longed for. I didn't have to walk out with just the realization that I have to take a bunch of pills even though I am perfectly healthy and it doesn't make sense. I felt very relieved to be thoroughly examined by Dr. Bourgeois. I have a better understanding and plan to to do additional testing thanks to Dr. Bourgeois. Dr. Bourgeois is very professional, caring, and compassionate. I highly recommend Dr. Bourgeois. I appreciate his dedication and service to our community!
About Dr. Roland Bourgeois, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1881678589
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bourgeois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourgeois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourgeois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourgeois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourgeois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourgeois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.