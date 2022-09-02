Overview

Dr. Roland Baiza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M HSC/Scott & White Hosp and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Baiza works at Academy Women's Healthcare Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.