Dr. Roland Askins, MD
Dr. Roland Askins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Askins and Miller Orthopaedics4937 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 342-6505
Sarasota Medical Center2830 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 993-0255Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He diagnosed and treated an old college knee injury with efficient and very helpful care, which, so far, has given me 7 more years of use as a 4 mile-per-day walker and a back packer. And it is clear I have a few years left before knee replacement might be necessary.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1962403261
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Askins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Askins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Askins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Askins has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Askins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Askins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Askins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Askins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Askins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.