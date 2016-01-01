Dr. Rola Saad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rola Saad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rola Saad, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Saad works at
Locations
Horizon View Medical Center6170 N Durango Dr Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 641-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rola Saad, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saad has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.