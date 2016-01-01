Overview

Dr. Rola Gharib, MD is a Dermatologist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School of Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Preston Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gharib works at Dermatology Center/Skin Health in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Warts and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.