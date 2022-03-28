See All Plastic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Rola Eid

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rola Eid is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa.

Dr. Eid works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Regional Medical Center
    10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 28, 2022
    She did the reconstruction after my partial mastectomy
    Diane — Mar 28, 2022
    About Dr. Rola Eid

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760644637
    Education & Certifications

    • Oklahoma State University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Central Oklahoma
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rola Eid is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eid works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Eid’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Eid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

