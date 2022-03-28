Dr. Rola Eid is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rola Eid is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa.
Southwestern Regional Medical Center10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (855) 801-3783
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
She did the reconstruction after my partial mastectomy
About Dr. Rola Eid
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- University Of Central Oklahoma
- General Surgery and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Eid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eid works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Eid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eid.
