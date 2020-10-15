See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Rochester, NY
Dr. Roksolana Kuchma, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Roksolana Kuchma, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kuchma works at Ridgeway Family Medicine in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ridgeway Family Medicine
    2350 Ridgeway Ave Ste A, Rochester, NY 14626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 922-2440

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Chronic Pain
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Chronic Pain
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Chronic Pain
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vaccination
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Pap Smear
Plantar Fasciitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Proteinuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 15, 2020
    Amazing doctor. Cares about her patients and it shows. Also has great bedside manner. She is the best!!!
    — Oct 15, 2020
    About Dr. Roksolana Kuchma, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1063435238
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Family Practice, Geriatric Medicine and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Dr. Roksolana Kuchma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuchma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuchma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuchma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuchma works at Ridgeway Family Medicine in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kuchma’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuchma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuchma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuchma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuchma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

