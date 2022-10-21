See All Family Doctors in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Rokshana Sharifa, MD

General Medical Practice
3 (34)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rokshana Sharifa, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mymensingh Medical College and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Sharifa works at Conviva Care Center Military Trail in Jupiter, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Conviva Care Center Military Trail
    875 Military 200 210 Trl Ste 103, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 746-2411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Yeast Infections
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Difficulty With Walking
Yeast Infections
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Difficulty With Walking

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Oct 21, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Sharifa for several years. She always has my best interests in her comments and suggestions. She always takes time to review my records and listen to my concerns. She never rushes me. I highly recommend Dr. Sharifa.
    Nancy Berg — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Rokshana Sharifa, MD

    • General Medical Practice
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Bengali and Bengali
    • 1760476089
    Education & Certifications

    • Mymensingh Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharifa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharifa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharifa works at Conviva Care Center Military Trail in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sharifa’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharifa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharifa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharifa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharifa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

