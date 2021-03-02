Overview

Dr. Roksana Ali, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

