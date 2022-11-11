Overview

Dr. Rojeh Melikian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Docs Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Melikian works at Remedy Spine and Pain Solutions in Marina Del Rey, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.