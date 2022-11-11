Dr. Rojeh Melikian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melikian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rojeh Melikian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rojeh Melikian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Docs Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Melikian works at
Locations
1
Marina del Rey13160 Mindanao Way Ste 300, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 426-8206Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
DISC Sports and Spine Center3501 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 432-6153Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Pacific Coast Sports Medicine11710 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 426-8206Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Docs Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It is impossible to overstate how much Dr. Melikian and his staff have improved my quality of life! I had long suffered from lower back pain that culminated with agonizing right leg pain. An MRI showed that I had a severely herniated disc in the L5-S1 region of my spine. After a consultation with Dr. Melikian, he assured me that a routine microdiscectomy procedure would set me right. His patient care coordinator, Mandy, was incredibly kind and attentive and helped me navigate all the pre-op requirements. The procedure took only an hour and post-op care was made very clear to understand. Most importantly, I experienced immediate relief from the debilitating pain. To anyone experiencing similar pain, save yourself time and anguish and give Dr. Melikian's office a call!
About Dr. Rojeh Melikian, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1306073838
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Spinal Surgery Fellowship
- HARVARD COMBINED ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY RESIDENCY PROGRAM
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- Orthopedic Surgery
