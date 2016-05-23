See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Rojan Amjadi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rojan Amjadi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Amjadi works at PARS Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Houston Plastic Surgery P.A.
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 870, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 465-6198

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    May 23, 2016
    Dr. Amjadi is an excellent surgeon and I would recommend him to any family member or friend that is seeking plastic surgery! He is very knowledgeable, patient, and kind. I have complete trust in him!
    Houston, TX — May 23, 2016
    About Dr. Rojan Amjadi, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rojan Amjadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amjadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amjadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amjadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amjadi works at PARS Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Amjadi’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Amjadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amjadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amjadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amjadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

