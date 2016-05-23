Dr. Rojan Amjadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amjadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rojan Amjadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Rojan Amjadi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Amjadi works at
Locations
West Houston Plastic Surgery P.A.915 Gessner Rd Ste 870, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 465-6198
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amjadi is an excellent surgeon and I would recommend him to any family member or friend that is seeking plastic surgery! He is very knowledgeable, patient, and kind. I have complete trust in him!
About Dr. Rojan Amjadi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942302989
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amjadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amjadi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amjadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amjadi speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Amjadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amjadi.
