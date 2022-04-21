Dr. Roja Pondicherry-Harish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pondicherry-Harish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roja Pondicherry-Harish, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Georgia Health Sciences University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/8th Avenue4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 496-9757
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/Terrace1151 Nw 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 496-9758Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7744Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
He was so amazing! He took the time to explain the procedure I was getting and seemed to truly care.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Georgia Health Sciences University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Pondicherry-Harish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pondicherry-Harish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pondicherry-Harish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pondicherry-Harish has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pondicherry-Harish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pondicherry-Harish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pondicherry-Harish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.