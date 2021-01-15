Dr. Roja Mulamalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulamalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roja Mulamalla, MD
Dr. Roja Mulamalla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital and Davis Hospital and Medical Center.
Utah Cardiology - Farmington444 W Bourne Cir Ste 200, Farmington, UT 84025 Directions (435) 264-6026MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Lakeview Hospital
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She cares about the whole you, not just the heart.
About Dr. Roja Mulamalla, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Mulamalla has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulamalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
